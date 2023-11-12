Buccaneers 20 Titans 6 quick recap

The Tennessee Titans went down to Florida and put up a lifeless performance in a 20-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is nothing good on this football team right now. The only thing that is left to accomplish this season is to evaluate Will Levis. It is going to be really tough to get a good read on him with how bad the offensive line is.

We have spent so much time talking about how bad the offensive line is, but they are far from the only problem on this team. The secondary is really, really bad. Mike Evans torched them for 143 yards and a touchdown on 6 catches. He would have had 2 touchdowns but dropped a pass when he was wide open in the end zone.

Baker Mayfield threw for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Titans were only able to sack him 3 times on 29 pass attempts. The pass rush was supposed to great this year. It isn’t.

I listened to most of the game on the radio. Bless Mike Keith’s heart for trying to keep hope alive. In the 4th quarter, he kept talking about things the Titans needed to do or the game would be over. This game was over when Rachaad White scored that touchdown in the second quarter. Tennessee just has no punch on offense.

The Mike Vrabel magic is gone. This week will mark the one-year anniversary of the last time his team won a game on the road. I’m not saying it is time to fire him, but if he can’t rally the team when things are tough, what does he really do well as a coach. Just something to think about.