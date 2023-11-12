Titans vs. Buccaneers inactives

The injury bug has bitten the Tennessee Titans again. They will be without four starters not including Ryan Tannehill- who will be the 3rd quarterback today according to Paul Kuharsky. That most likely means that he is not 100% healthy yet.
The secondary gets Roger McCreary back but loses Sean Murphy-Bunting. We talk a lot about the struggles and misses in the draft on the offensive line. The same can be said at cornerback. There will be a lot of work to do there this offseason.
Titans inactives
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Daniel Brunskill
Treylon Burks
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Mike Brown
Ryan Tannehill (3rd quarterback)
Buccaneers inactives
Josh Hayes
Carlton Davis
Matt Feiler
Ke’Shawn Vaughn
David Wells
John Wolford
