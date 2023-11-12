Titans vs. Buccaneers inactives

The injury bug has bitten the Tennessee Titans again. They will be without four starters not including Ryan Tannehill- who will be the 3rd quarterback today according to Paul Kuharsky. That most likely means that he is not 100% healthy yet.

The secondary gets Roger McCreary back but loses Sean Murphy-Bunting. We talk a lot about the struggles and misses in the draft on the offensive line. The same can be said at cornerback. There will be a lot of work to do there this offseason.



Titans inactives

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Daniel Brunskill

Treylon Burks

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Mike Brown

Ryan Tannehill (3rd quarterback)

Buccaneers inactives

Josh Hayes

Carlton Davis

Matt Feiler

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

David Wells

John Wolford