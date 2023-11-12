Titans vs. Buccaneers open game thread

The Tennessee Titans have a winnable game today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can they go on a run at a division title with Will Levis under center? It feels like a long shot, but I hope they either go on a long winning streak or a long losing streak at this point. Make the playoffs or pick in the top five, that’s the goal at this point.

But really it’s all about Will Levis at this point. Can he make the strides necessary as teams get film on him to prove he is a guy the Titans can build around for the future? We get more of a glimpse at that answer each time he takes the field.

People are all over the Titans passing game around the fantasy world and in the betting markets. Hopefully, Levis and company pay that off for everyone today.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

GO TITANS!!