Titans prop bets vs. Buccaneers week 10

I’m all in on the Tennessee Titans passing game today. The passing yardage total for Will Levis is too low as are the receiving totals for Derrick Henry (love this one every week), DeAndre Hopkins, and Kyle Philips.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for today’s game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Derrick Henry, 11.5 receiving yards

Over: -120 Under: -110

The Titans are going to throw at least one screen pass to Henry, and that will be enough to hit the over on this bet.

Will Levis, 222.5 passing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing defense is brutal. They are 31st in the league. Levis is about to throw the ball all over the yard! Give me the over!

DeAndre Hopkins, 62.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Levis is going for 300 yards today and Hopkins is his favorite target. That makes the over the easy bet here.

Kyle Philips, 21.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Philips had a really nice game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will need to step up again today with Treylon Burks sidelines. This is another easy over for me.