Titans vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, radio and more

The Will Levis era officially begins today. After making two starts for an injured Ryan Tannehill, Mike Vrabel named Levis the starter this week. He gets a soft landing spot against a terrible Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing defense. Hopefully, he can take advantage.

The Tennessee Titans defense needs to force Baker Mayfield into some mistakes. It feels like it as been since the Nixon administration when the Titans got a takeaway. They can change that today and help secure a big win!

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: November 12, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (3-5)

Steelers record: (3-5)

Odds: Titans +2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Bucs Nation

