Titans vs. Buccaneers: Big day for Will Levis

Earlier this week Mike Vrabel named Will Levis QB1 of the Tennessee Titans. Levis got his chance to start when Ryan Tannehill went down with an ankle injury. In his first start, Levis threw 4 touchdown passes which was 2 more than Tannehill had thrown in the first 6 games. The decision by Vrabel to stick with Levis was an obvious an easy one.

Now the pressure of actually being the guy is on Levis. He has shown a lot of good things through 2 starts. The rest of the season is about figuring out if he is a guy they can build around this offseason.

It starts this week against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranks 31st in the league allowing 279.4 yards per game through the air. Houston Texans rookie quarterback threw for 470 yards and 5 touchdowns against this defense last week. Levis and Stroud are going to be measured against each other for years to come because they were drafted in the same class and are in the same division. Levis doesn’t have to throw for 400+ yards here, but it would be nice to see him have a day similar to what he did against the Atlanta Falcons.

The bottom line here is that this is now Levis’s team. He has done a really nice job through two starts. Now he has to build on that to give us faith that he can be the guy to take them on a Super Bowl run in the future. Hitting the over on the Titans implied point total (17 at DraftKings Sportsbook) would be a great way to start.