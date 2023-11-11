Week 10 odds, picks and predictions

It is an interesting week we have on tap. If you play fantasy football, you are probably scrambling to fill out your roster with quality players with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins all on a bye in week 10. There will probably be some low scoring fantasy games.

There are some good matchups in the AFC South. The week starts off with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts from Germany. The Patriots will lose and make that pick they try to send to the Tennessee Titans for Mike Vrabel even better.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are three-point home underdogs at DraftKings against the San Francisco 49ers. It feels like a good game to pick up a game in the division standings.

The Houston Texans, fresh off a 5 touchdown game from C.J. Stroud, head on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. At this point I am just as afraid of the Texans as anyone else in the division, but Joe Burrow knocks them off here.

Here are all my picks for the weekend:

What’s your favorite week 10 bet?