Titans-Bucs Final Injury Report: Offensive Line Concerns

The Tennessee Titans (3-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) released Friday’s final injury report following practice. The Titans ruled out Treylon Burks (concussion), Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), Daniel Brunskill (ankle), and Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb). Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis (toe) is questionable.

Brunskill played through the injury but will now be sidelined. Dillon Radunz spent the majority of the practice week preparing at right guard. Those of us who wished to see Radunz at left tackle will be denied the possibility by Brunskill’s injury. Barring a surprise (Jaelyn Duncan?), Andre Dillard (sigh) will be the left tackle.

Right tackle Chris Hubbard has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday. Petit-Frere is undergoing shoulder surgery, according to a report from Paul Kuharsky. The Titans have yet to place him on IR, but that is the expectation.

Burks is dealing with a concussion. The Titans have yet to place him on IR, which indicates his return-to-play timeline is less than four weeks. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will start opposite DeAndre Hopkins with Kyle Philips in the slot, and Chris Moore mixing in behind them.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair returned to practice after being both absent and limited earlier. Al-Shaair isn’t carrying an injury designation into Sunday. Having a healthy Al-Shaair is excellent news for the defense. Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has been in excellent form.

Roger McCreary will return after missing two contests with a hamstring injury. McCreary will likely draw Chris Godwin in the slot. Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery are expected to play the boundaries with Murphy-Bunting sidelined.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable. Malik Willis would back up Will Levis if Tannehill can’t dress. Cornerback Anthony Kendall (hamstring) is also questionable. Safety Mike Brown (ankle) is OUT.

BUCCANEERS

Fellow Cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) is questionable, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) has been ruled OUT. Guard Matt Feiler (knee) is doubtful. Former Titans guard Aaron Stinnie is expected to start in his place.

Defensive end Logan Hall (groin), wide receiver Trey Palmer (neck), and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (quad) are questionable. Tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) and nose tackle Vita Vea (groin) aren’t carrying game-day designations, and will play.