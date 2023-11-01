Titans-Steelers Final Injury Report: Ryan Tannehill, Roger McCreary, Chris Hubbard OUT

The Tennessee Titans (3-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) released the final injury report on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s short-week primetime showdown. For the Titans, starting right tackle Chris Hubbard and cornerback Roger McCreary have been ruled OUT. Ryan Tannehill was also ruled out. DeAndre Hopkins is questionable.

Tannehill hasn’t been placed on IR. Because he remains on Tennessee’s 53-man roster, he required official designation on the injury report. Franchise-saving quarterback Will Levis will earn his second consecutive start.

Hopkins has often been questionable throughout his career. It’d be shocking if he didn’t play. Hopkins is coming off a historic three-touchdown performance.

Hubbard was never going to clear concussion protocol on such a quick turnaround. When Hubbard exited Sunday, Nicholas Petit-Frere moved to right tackle with Andre Dillard filling in on the blindside. That’s how the Titans should line up versus the Steelers.

McCreary seemingly had a chance, so it’s unfortunate he didn’t heal in time. The Titans will once again rely on Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Undrafted free agent rookie Eric Garror will likely be the nickel (and punt returner) for a second consecutive game.

Elsewhere in the secondary, safety Mike Brown is OUT. Brown isn’t officially on the 53-man roster yet, but the Titans triggered his 21-day practice window. That’s why he’s listed on the injury report. We’ll continue to see Elijah Molden and Terrell Edmunds at safety.

No other Titan is carrying an official injury designation heading into Thursday Night Football.

STEELERS

Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice after being listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday. Pickett has already said he would be playing on Thursday. Superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled OUT earlier this week with a hamstring injury.

Superstar defensive tackle Cam Heyward was a full participant for a second straight practice. Heyward remains on IR, but the Steelers are expected to activate him Thursday morning. Heyward has been out since Week 1 after undergoing corrective surgery for a groin ailment that rehashed a sports hernia.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was limited with a foot injury. He’s listed as quuestionable. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is expected to start opposite Patrick Peterson.