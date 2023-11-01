Titans vs. Steelers preview: 5 questions with Behind the Steel Curtain

Jarrett Bailey of Behind the Steel Curtain was nice enough to answer five questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers headed into Thursday Night Football against our Tennessee Titans.

1. Who gets the nod at QB if Kenny Pickett can’t go? What do you expect from him?

Even if he plays, it’s evident he isn’t the long-term answer. He doesn’t see the field well and doesn’t have a great arm. So even if he does play, I don’t expect much.

2. Is Kenny Pickett a franchise quarterback?

No. For all of the reasons I just pointed out. He hasn’t shown any sort of progression from year one to year two. He doesn’t get through progressions well, he doesn’t have a huge arm, and he doesn’t do anything that blows you away.

3. I’ve seen a lot of hate online for Matt Canada. Is he as bad as people say?

It’s honestly worse. The Steelers are in the midst of a 55-game streak of fewer than 400 yards of offense, which is the second-longest such streak in NFL history. The offense is stale, and lacks any sort of proof of concept or rhyme or reason for doing anything. In the last two seasons, they are 2-8 in games in which the opponent scores 20 or more points. In their two wins, they had at least one defensive score- it’s very, very bad.

4. Give us a player we have never heard of that will have an impact on this game.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. Rookie second round pick out of Wisconsin. He’s been a really strong interior presence since Cam Heyward went down. Watch out for him in the run game.

5. The Titans are 3-point underdogs at DraftKings and the total sits at 36. What is your favorite bet in this game?

The under at 36. The Steelers are 1-6 against the over on the season and the Titans are 2-5. With one quarterback making just his second career start, another with banged up ribs, and two offenses that don’t score points, the under is a very safe bet.

You can head over to Behind the Steel Curtain to see Jarrett’s questions for me and my answers.