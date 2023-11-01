Will Levis did something on one else has done on Sunday

According to NFL Next Gen Stats Will Levis had three touchdown passes travel over 50 yards in the air on Sunday. No quarterback has done that in the Next Gen Stats era that dates back to 2016. Having a quarterback that can attack the field vertically as Levis can is going to open up so much for Tim Kelly’s offense. Can you imagine what it would look like if the Tennessee Titans had a receiver who could really take the top off the defense?

Next Gen also noted that DeAndre Hopkins's average targeted air yards was 22.7 in the game against the Atlanta Falcons. That was the highest for any receiver in the NFL for week 8. I would have laughed you out of the room if you had told me coming into the season that Hopkins would have a week where he had the highest targeted air yards, but I absolutely love it. It’s the Levis effect!

If the Levis and the Titans can continue to hit shots down the field it will force defensive coordinators to stop stacking the box against Derrick Henry. That will open up so many things for this offense. Does this Titans team have a run in them with Will Levis under center? I think they just might. It all starts tomorrow night in Pittsburgh.