Titans Reacts Week 9: How high is your faith in Will Levis?

Look, I know what the answer to the Will Levis question is. It is obviously too soon to tell if he is a franchise quarterback or not, but this week I am pushing you to make a choice. Do you have faith that Will Levis is the answer for this franchise going forward? That debut really started to change my mind about him because I wasn’t sold coming in. He just really looked in command of the offense on Sunday.

I expect the confidence roller coaster to take a steep rise this week after a win and a quarterback who looks like he can resurrect the season. You almost have to vote that you are confident in the direction you are headed, right?!?

