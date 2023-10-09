Anthony Richardson injury update: Colts QB to miss “some time” according to head coach Shane Steichen

Anthony Richardson will miss “some time” with the sprained AC joint he suffered in the Indianapolis Colts win over the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Richardson has played well when he has been on the field, but this is the second injury he has suffered this year that will force him to miss time. He left the week 2 game against the Houston Texans with a concussion and didn’t play in week 3. Gardner Minshew has led the Colts to three wins in the games he has played for Richardson. I really hate Minshew.

It is hard to say what “some time” means. I guess it will depend on the severity of the sprain that Richardson suffered. The Colts have the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 6 and the Cleveland Browns in week 7. They are 4-point underdogs against the Jags and will probably be something similar against the Browns. I’d say the odds are they lose both games, but Mishew will probably find some way to pull off two wins while under center.

The Titans could have really set themselves up in the AFC South with a win yesterday. They didn’t do that so now we are stuck scoreboard watching. The problem with that is it is too early to know what to cheer for in those games.