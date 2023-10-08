Titans opening odds: Tennessee opens as 4-point underdog against the Ravens

The Tennessee Titans opened as 4-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Is that a fair line? Who knows? It depends on which Titans team we get in London. If we get the one that played against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago then the Titans will win because the Ravens aren’t that good of a team.

If we get the Titans team that played against the Indianapolis Colts today then the Ravens will just line up and run the ball 35 times and gain 200+ yards. It won’t matter how the Titans’ offense plays in that scenario, like it didn’t today, because if you can’t stop the opposing run game nothing else matters.

This Titans team is going to be impossible to figure out from week to week. If you are spending your hard-earned money betting on them you are a braver soul than I am. I got into it quite a bit on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast (listen here), but the long and short of it is this is what a mediocre team looks like. They look like they can play with almost anybody one week and look like they would lose to almost anyone the next.