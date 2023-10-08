Titans defense gets dominated in 23-16 loss to the Colts

The Tennessee Titans went to Indianapolis and got physically dominated by the Colts. The final score doesn’t really do it justice. Tennessee’s front seven is supposed to be the strength of the team. They were terrible all day in Indy. Zack Moss, not Jonathan Taylor, gashed them for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries.

It also didn’t help that somewhere over the last few months Kristian Fulton went from being a solid cornerback to maybe the worst cornerback in the league. He got called for two pass interference penalties and was beaten consistently all day long.

It didn’t really matter because the Titans couldn’t stop the run, but it was Gardner Minshew who played most of the game after Anthony Richardson left the game because of a shoulder injury. Fulton and the Titans' secondary made Minshew look like he should be a starter somewhere. He finished 11 of 14 for 155 yards.

There were some questionable things that happened on offense - like the 4th and 1 play call in the 4th quarter, but it honestly wouldn’t have mattered anyway. The Titans simply couldn’t get off the field on defense.

DeAndre Hopkins had his best day since joining the Titans with 8 catches for 140 yards. He is just such a reliable route runner and always catches the ball if it is in his area. Tyjae Spears also found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career on a really nice 19-yard run.

The loss drops the Titans to 2-3 and puts them behind the Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South (possibly the Houston Texans as well pending the outcome of their game against the Atlanta Falcons). Tennessee travels to London next week to take on the Baltimore Ravens.