Titans vs. Colts inactives

The Tennessee Titans will be without Treylon Burks for the second straight week with a knee injury. With the bye coming up after the game in London against the Baltimore Ravens next week, my guess would be that Burks doesn’t play until after the bye week, but that is just a guess. Nicholas Petit-Frere is also out even though he is eligible to play after having his suspension reduced. On the good news side, Peter Skoronski should see his first game action since week 1.
The biggest question we had before yesterday was whether or not Jonathan Taylor would play for the Indianapolis Colts. That question was answered yesterday with the announcement that Taylor and the Colts had agreed to a contract extension. The Colts will be without two of their starters on defense - Shaquille Leonard and Kwity Payne.
Titans inactives
Treylon Burks
Luke Gifford
Teair Tart
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Will Levis (3rd quarterback)
Jaelyn Duncan
Caleb Murphy
Colts Inactives
Shaquille Leonard
Kwity Payne
Bernhard Raimann
Will Mallory
Sam Ehlinger (3rd quarterback)
Loading comments...