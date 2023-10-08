Titans vs. Colts inactives

The Tennessee Titans will be without Treylon Burks for the second straight week with a knee injury. With the bye coming up after the game in London against the Baltimore Ravens next week, my guess would be that Burks doesn’t play until after the bye week, but that is just a guess. Nicholas Petit-Frere is also out even though he is eligible to play after having his suspension reduced. On the good news side, Peter Skoronski should see his first game action since week 1.

The biggest question we had before yesterday was whether or not Jonathan Taylor would play for the Indianapolis Colts. That question was answered yesterday with the announcement that Taylor and the Colts had agreed to a contract extension. The Colts will be without two of their starters on defense - Shaquille Leonard and Kwity Payne.

Titans inactives

Treylon Burks

Luke Gifford

Teair Tart

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Will Levis (3rd quarterback)

Jaelyn Duncan

Caleb Murphy

Colts Inactives

Shaquille Leonard

Kwity Payne

Bernhard Raimann

Will Mallory

Sam Ehlinger (3rd quarterback)