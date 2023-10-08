Titans vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Tennessee Titans play their first AFC South divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts today. They will not play another game against a divisional opponent until November. A win here would technically put them in first place in the division.
Of course the big news this weekend is that the Colts and Jonathan Taylor agreed to a contract extension. He will be on the field today, but my guess is that he will be limited considering he hasn’t played since last season and only has a few days of practice under his belt. That will be something to keep an eye on here.
Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:
Date: October 8, 2023
Game time: 12:00 PM CT
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
TV channel: CBS
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth
Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)
Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback
Titans record: (1-2)
Odds: Titans -2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Enemy blog: Stampede Blue
