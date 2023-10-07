Titans prop bets vs. Colts 2023 week 5

I went 1-2 with last week’s prop bets. There look to be some pretty good ones out there this week. The oddsmakers think the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts are closer than I do. They are usually right, but that won’t stop me from going with my gut on a few of these.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans vs. Bengals game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Anthony Richardson, 0.5 interceptions thrown

Over: -130 Under: +100

I like the over here. This defense is going to be able to get after Richardson and force him to make some quick decisions that will end up being bad decisions.

Derrick Henry, 11.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

I’m a sucker for this one every week. It just takes one semi-successful screen to Henry for this to go over. We missed it by 1.5 last week

Ryan Tannehill, 216.5 passing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

The Titans need to throw to set up the run in this one because the Colts' defense is really bad against the pass. This number is higher than last week but still pretty low.