NFL week 5 picks, predictions and odds

Don’t forget to wake up early to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Buffalo Bills in London. That game kicks off at 8:30 AM central time. There is nothing like starting your day off with a Sparkle Kitties loss.

The game I’m most excited to see is the Kansas City Chiefs at the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings dug themselves an early hole this season with the 0-3 start. They got to 1-3 last week but have a tough test this week with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites. They will cover.

The Sunday night game will also be a good one with the Dallas Cowboys at the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys think they are good. The 49ers are good. Dallas can prove they belong in the conversation of the elite NFC teams with a win in this one.

Of note for the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans are 2-point underdogs at the Atlanta Falcons. I have the Texans winning that game. In fact, I think the Texans are the second best team in the AFC South behind the Titans.

What games are you the most excited about watching tomorrow? What is your favorite bet?