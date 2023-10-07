Titans activate Kyle Philips

The Tennessee Titans have activated second-year wide receiver Kyle Philips from IR. He should make his 2023 debut tomorrow against the Indianapolis Colts. It will be nice to have Philips back - especially with Treylon Burks missing his second straight game due to a knee injury. Philips will likely handle the punt return duties as well.

The Titans also made their two gameday elevations with safety Dane Cruikshank and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson. Cruikshank, who was drafted by the Titans in the 5th round back in 2018, was signed to the practice squad two weeks ago. He spent the first four years of his career with the Titans before leaving in free agency to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He has bounced around the league over the past seven seasons. Tennessee signed him to a futures contract in May. He was cut by the Titans in August and signed to the practice squad.