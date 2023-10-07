Jonathan Taylor agrees to contract extension with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor agreed to a contract extension today that will pay the running back $26.5 million guaranteed over the next three years. They also activated him from the PUP list and removed the questionable tag from the injury report. He will play tomorrow against the Tennessee Titans.

This is a pretty funny resolution considering how much animosity there was this summer between the Colts and Taylor. If they were going to pay him the money, why didn’t they just do it this summer and avoid all of the drama? Probably because Jim Irsay isn’t very good at running a football team. I mean think about what kind of laughing stock the Colts franchise would be had they not lucked into the first pick in years where Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck just happened to be available. Even with those two guys for all those years, they were only able to win one Super Bowl.

As for Taylor against the Titans tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how much he plays. He was on PUP because of an “ankle injury” that we aren’t sure was even real. Even if he is fully healthy, he probably isn’t fully in football shape after not playing in a game since last year and only having a couple of days of practice. My guess is that he will be on some type of pitch count tomorrow.

It would have been nice if they had waited another week to get this deal done but oh well.