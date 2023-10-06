Titans-Colts Friday Injury Report: Treylon Burks OUT, Jonathan Taylor questionable

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and Indianapolis Colts (2-2) released their final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s AFC South divisional meeting. The Titans ruled OUT wide receiver Treylon Burks. Running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for the Colts.

Burks will miss his second consecutive contest with a knee injury. Burks was absent from Tennessee’s Week 3 victory with the same injury. It represents the continuation of an extremely disappointing sophomore season for Burks.

The Titans also ruled out defensive tackle Teair Tart (toe), offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, and linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring). Tart has frequently appeared on the injury report this season, but will now miss his first game. The Titans will miss Tart’s intimidating presence up the middle. Gifford will miss a second straight game with a hamstring.

Petit-Frere was technically eligible to return after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Perhaps Petit-Frere’s conditioning isn’t quite game-day ready yet. Where he’d even slot into the lineup, if it all, remains to be seen.

Rookie Offensive linemen Peter Skoronski is set to make his return to Tennessee’s starting lineup. The No. 11 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft should immediately reclaim his starting gig at left guard. Skoronski had been sidelined for three contests after undergoing an appendectomy.

Wide receiver Kyle Philips is carrying no designation. Philips appears poised to make his 2023 regular-season debut. Philips should play as the team’s slot receiver and punt returner. Cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) and tight end Josh Whyle (ankle) will also play.

Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is listed as questionable. The Colts are mum on whether or nor their bellcow ball-carrier will make his 2023 regular-season debut versus the Titans. Head coach Shane Steichen is attempting to gain a competitive advantage. The Titans prepared for Taylor just in case.

The Colts ruled out linebacker Shaq Leonard (groin), offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and defensive end Kwity Paye (concussion). Raimann and Paye were always going to have a difficult time clearing protocol. Paye, who leads the Colts in sacks with 3.0, is a big loss.

Starting center Ryan Kelly cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday. Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), DeForest Buckner (back), Tyquan Lewis (knee), and Quenton Nelson (toe) are expected to play.