Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football picks, predictions, and odds

Things are tough in Chicago. A couple of weeks ago Justin Fields blamed the coaches for his poor play before being forced to walk those comments back after practice the same day. There is also talk that head coach Matt Eberflus could be fired if the Chicago Bears lose to the Washington Commanders tonight. This is a big game for the 2023 Bears.

The Commanders have started 2-2. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell has been up and down early in the season. They will use the balance of this season to try and figure out if he is their guy going forward. The jury is still out on this one.

I am probably crazy, but I think the Bears win this game. They have everything on the line here. They rally to put together their best performance of the year and win this one pretty easily. Sprinkle some money on that Bears moneyline at +215.

Use this thread to discuss the game.