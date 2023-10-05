Will the Titans see Jonathan Taylor this weekend?

Jonathan Taylor returned to practice yesterday for the Indianapolis Colts. He started the season on PUP. Now the Colts have 21 days to activate him or move him to season-ending PUP. Taylor was listed as a full participant in practice yesterday.

Of course, we know that the issue with Taylor wasn’t really an injury. He is upset about his contract and Jim Irsay did a terrible job of handling the situation this summer. Taylor has asked for a trade and was given permission to try and find a trade partner. There were talks with the Miami Dolphins but they hit a snag when Irsay’s ask was unreasonable.

The question for the Tennessee Titans is whether or not Taylor will be activated ahead of Sunday’s game. Pairing Taylor with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson would make the Colts offense pretty scary - especially considering that Richardson has played better than most people expected so far.

Tennessee did a nice job against Taylor last year. In the two games combined, he rushed for 100 yards on 30 carries and did not score. His longest run in the two games was 14 yards.

There was talk in the past that Taylor was a better running back than Derrick Henry. Imagine Henry sitting out games because he isn’t happy about his contract. You can’t because he wouldn’t. He also just isn’t better.

I talked more about the Taylor situation on today’s Home Run Throwback (listen here).