Derrick Henry: Still a stud

Every week the people who run Next Gen Stats send out an email highlighting some performances from the prior week. Derrick Henry is represented in there pretty much every week. It is usually for gaining more yards than he should have on his runs. Last week it was because he got hit more than two yards on average in the backfield on his carries.

This week was one of my favorite stat lines yet:

Derrick Henry clocked in a strong performance this weekend, toting the ball 22 times for 122 yards and 1 rushing TD in the Titans win over the Bengals. On his TD run, there was a slim 2.6% TD probability as he evaded numerous would-be tacklers and outran defenders to the endzone reaching a top speed of 20.05 mph. He rushed for +26 yards over expectation and 1.18 yards over expectation/attempt, 3rd and 4th best among RBs in Week 4. Henry now has 35 games with 100 or more rushing yards, tied for the 4th most in franchise history. Additionally, Henry threw a TD – the 4th passing TD in his career - on a jump pass that traveled 13.4 yards in the air to Josh Whyle.

2.6% probability on the TD run is insane. It was such a vintage Henry run, including that elite top end speed that he still showed off there.

More than anything, I want the Tennessee Titans to have a great offense. If having that great offense included another rushing title for The King that would be even better!