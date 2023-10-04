Titans-Colts Weds Injury Report: Skoronski returns, Burks OUT

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and Indianapolis Colts (2-2) released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown. This represents a crucial matchup for the Titans, who will be playing their first contest of 2023 within the AFC South. The winner could claim sole possession of the division.

Offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Nicholas Petit-Frere returned to practice. Skoronski missed three consecutive games after undergoing a procedure for a ruptured appendix. The No. 11 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft should immediately reclaim his starting gig at left guard.

Petit-Frere enjoyed his first practice of the season after missing four games through suspension due to violating the league’s gambling policy. Of note, Petit-Frere was seen working at left tackle during practice. Petit-Frere is typically a right tackle, but the Titans have a struggling left tackle in Andre Dillard. Perhaps the Titans are attempting to see if Petit-Frere would be comfortable enough on the left to eventually replace Dillard if his struggles continue.

Treylon Burks missed practice with a knee designation. Burks was absent from Tennessee’s Week 3 victory with the same injury. Burks is probably trending on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday, but we’ll monitor his practice involvement moving forward.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) did not practice. Cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) returned as a limited participant after missing Week 3. Barring a setback, Molden may be healthy enough to return.

Tight end Josh Whyle (ankle) was a full participant. It’s encouraging after Whyle suffered the injury in Week 3. Wide receiver Kyle Philips (knee) was also a full participant. The Titans triggered Philips’ 21-day return to practice window earlier this week. Philips could make his regular-season debut Sunday.

The Colts held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Running back Jonathan Taylor was listed as a “full participant,” but we’ll monitor how involved he is on Thursday/Friday. The Titans are preparing for Taylor to make his regular-season debut.

Kwity Paye, Ryan Kelly, and Bernhard Raimann remain in the concussion protocol for the Colts. All three are in legitimate danger of missing Sunday’s contest. Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), DeForest Buckner (back), Shaquille Leonard (groin), Tyquan Lewis (knee), and Quenton Nelson (toe) also missed practice.