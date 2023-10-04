A look at the AFC South standings

The AFC South is a mediocre division. Every team sits at 2-2 through two games. While the Tennessee Titans haven’t played a division game yet, all of the other teams in the division are 1-1 in division games. This will most likely be a theme throughout the season.

It is very likely that it will only take nine games to win this division. The Titans are very capable of winning nine games. That is why they didn’t blow it up this offseason. The first goal every year is to win the division. That gets you a home playoff game. Once you get in the playoffs anything can happen.

The Houston Texans have been better than most people expected. They have a competent coach now and plenty of draft capital to build around their rookie QB, C.J. Stroud, who has been really good in the first month of the season.

Jacksonville came in as the favorite for most people to win the division. They haven’t taken the next step forward with Trevor Lawrence like everyone predicted they would. That really isn’t surprising.

Indianapolis has been better than I thought they would be. That is due in large part to the fact that Anthony Richardson has had a hot start to his NFL career. It will be interesting to see what Mike Vrabel and Shane Bowen cook up from a defensive game plan perspective this weekend.

The Titans are in a good spot in the division as the calendar has turned to October. A win on Sunday would put them in first in the division as they head to London to face the Baltimore Ravens.