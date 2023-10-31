Tennessee Titans stand pat at trade deadline, don’t make any moves

The Tennessee Titans did not make any trades prior to Tuesday’s mid-afternoon deadline. The Titans were perceived sellers after sending Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles early last week. Elsewhere, the Washington Commanders traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft capital. The Arizona Cardinals also sent former Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, who are now without Kirk Cousins.

“We’ll wait and see what happens. See if anybody calls.”#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/QchzA8H9YP — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) October 31, 2023

There were conflicting national reports over whether or not Derrick Henry and/or DeAndre Hopkins were truly available. Whatever the case, Titans general manager Ran Carthon did not trade Hopkins or Henry in exchange for future draft capital. The Titans held onto their offensive superstars in the wake of Will Levis’ magical debut. Hopkins caught three touchdowns from Levis, and Henry rushed for over 100 yards. Both are staying with Levis in Tennessee at least through the conclusion of this season.

There were other Titans that were rumored to be moved. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain, an injury that likely limited his availability at the deadline. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been non-committal regarding who would start at quarterback once Tannehill is healthy. Our money is on Levis.

Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton, and Teair Tart are three defensive players that were also rumored to be potentially available. All three defenders are playing on expiring contracts, so moving one could have made sense for a franchise that required more draft capital in 2024. Hopefully all three players can help Levis and the Titans win now, potentially making a push for a playoff spot.

Hope in Tennessee’s 2023 campaign has been renewed. That’s what exciting quarterback play does for a franchise. Levis has been a revelation. The Titans didn’t trade Henry or Hopkins. They’ll now get ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Tennessee’s AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Ezra Cleveland to protect Trevor Lawrence. The Buffalo Bills strengthened their defensive back room by getting Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions.