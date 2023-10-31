WATCH Jeffery Simmons Watch Will Levis ball out!

It is important for a locker room to believe in a quarterback - especially a young quarterback as Mike Herndon points out. That belief has to be earned through what guys see from said quarterback - either through leadership qualities, performance, or both. It is impossible to know how the entire Tennessee Titans’ locker room feels about Will Levis at this point, but Jeffery Simmons is certainly a believer:

Simmons is clearly one of the most respected players in the locker room, so I’d say earning Big Jeff’s respect will go a long way with the rest of the guys in the locker room.

This has been a fun week with all of the Levis hype. I’m excited to see what he does in his second start in Pittsburgh on Thursday night in a hostile environment with the whole nation watching. If he puts up a performance close to what we saw on Sunday, the hype train will gain even more steam.