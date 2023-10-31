Titans-Steelers Tuesday Injury Report: Banged up Kenny Pickett?

The Tennessee Titans (3-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) released Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Thursday’s primetime meeting. An injury report was released on Monday as well, but it was an estimation based on a walkthrough. Tuesday’s report is significantly more accurate since both teams actually practiced. For the Titans, Ryan Tannehill, Chris Hubbard, and Chris Moore did not practice.

Tannehill continues to be sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. Rookie quarterback Will Levis will earn his second consecutive start. Anticipation is through the roof following Levis’ four-touchdown performance on Sunday.

Hubbard remains in the concussion protocol. He’s extremely unlikely to clear prior to Thursday’s contest. The expectation is that Andre Dillard will start on the left with Nicholas Petit-Frere kicking back out to right tackle. Wide receiver Moore is dealing with a personal matter and will return for Thursday, Mike Vrabel said.

Denico Autry (rest), Derrick Henry (ankle). DeAndre Hopkins (toe), Roger McCreary (hamstring), and Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) were limited participants. Henry. Autry. Simmons and Hopkins are expected to be available. McCreary. who has been sidelined, is probably questionable.

Tight end Josh Whyle returned to practice. Whyle missed Sunday’s contest while dealing with a concussion designation. Whyle should work back into the positional rotation with Chig Okonkwo and Trevon Wesco.

STEELERS

Superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has already been ruled OUT with a hamstring injury. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett practiced in a limited capacity despite suffering an injury on Sunday. Pickett said he would be playing on Thursday. Head coach Mike Tomlin may take that decision up until Thursday, but the Titans will likely be playing against Pickett, not backup Mitch Trubisky.

Superstar defensive tackle Cam Heyward could return versus the Titans. Heyward remains on IR, but his 21-day practice window has already been activated. Heyward has been out since Week 1 after undergoing corrective surgery for a groin ailment that rehashed a sports hernia.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was limited with a foot injury.