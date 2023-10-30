Will Levis’ success should change Titans trade deadline approach

By now you’re familiar with how Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis performed in Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis enjoyed a dream-like debut that saw him throw four touchdown passes, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four TD’s in his debut. Levis’ performance should make the Titans second-guess their strategy ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Titans are perceived sellers after trading Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles last week in exchange for future draft capital and financial flexibility. Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins have been rumored to be on the market via conflicting national reports. Would the Titans still consider trading Henry and/or Hopkins after what occurred at Nissan Stadium on Sunday?

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel commented on the trade deadline during Monday’s meeting with local media.

“We owe it to the team to make sure we listen diligently to anyone that would call on any of our players regardless of player, person or position just to make sure we’re doing right by the team,” Vrabel said.

Mike Vrabel on trade possibilities changing after Sunday's win:



"We owe it to the team to make sure we listen diligently to anyone that would call on any of our players regardless of player, person or position just to make sure we're doing right by the team." — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 30, 2023

Hopkins scored a hat-trick of touchdowns and Henry rushed for more than 100 yards. Titans general manager Ran Carthon must consider how reactionary he wants to be. The Titans may still be in roster-building mode for 2024 and beyond.

Henry is playing on an expiring contract. Hopkins is signed through 2024, and can clearly be a go-to weapon for Levis. Carthon must strike the correct balance.

Personally, I don’t feel the Titans should trade Henry or Hopkins following Sunday. We sometimes neglect the human-being element of this equation. Carthon and Vrabel can’t possibly tell the other players in the locker room they’re punting on the current campaign after that extremely emotional and historic victory on Sunday.