Minkah Fitzpatrick OUT for Thursday Night Football; Kenny Pickett has a chance for Steelers

Mike Tomlin said today that Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss the Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Fitzpatrick left Pittsburgh’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday with a hamstring injury. It’s tough to get back from that on a short week.

Tomlin also said that Kenny Pickett has a chance to play. Pickett suffered an injury to his ribs but there is no structural damage. It will probably be a pain tolerance thing. Mitchell Trubisky will most likely get the start if Pickett can’t go, but there is a chance they could go with Mason Rudolph.

Pickett has been pretty up and down to start his career. I’m not sure how much of a difference there is between Pickett and the other two guys at this point. The key thing for the Titans' defense in this one will be not letting George Pickens get loose over the top.

Of course it doesn’t matter who is out there for the Steelers when the Titans have Will “Tom Brady” Levis out there slinging touchdown passes all over the field!