Will Titans shuffle the OL?

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) are preparing for Sunday’s divisional road matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (2-2). Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has some decisions to make across the offensive line. Several reinforcements are on the way.

Last season’s starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is eligible to return from a four-game suspension after the league reduced his original six-game suspension for violating the gambling policy. The Titans seemed to prepare for his return by releasing Xavier Newman-Johnson from the 53-man roster earlier this week. How Petit-Frere figures into the Titans’ current plans remains to be seen.

Veteran tackle Chris Hubbard has been playing well in Petit-Frere’s place. Hubbard currently ranks sixth in pass-block-win-rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Titans have been helping Hubbard a fair bit, often lining up a tight end attached to the line of scrimmage on his side. Trevon Wesco and Josh Whyle have been assets in that area.

#Titans iOL Daniel Brunskill ranks top-10 in both Pass Block & Run Block win rate among all iOL.



Chris Hubbard is 6th in PBWR among OT's with the third most amount of help among them



PRWR: Key is 12th | Jeff is 7th



TEN ranks overall:

PRWR: 7th

RSWR: 5th

PBWR: 13th

Somewhat lost in Sunday’s blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was another below-average performance from left tackle Andre Dillard. Pro Football Focus credited Dillard with having allowed one pressure and one hit versus the Bengals. Dillard has given up 6.0 sacks and 17 pressures this season en route to a pass-blocking grade of 46.8.

Vrabel is hopeful that rookie left guard Peter Skoronski will return to practice later this week. Skoronski has missed three consecutive contests after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. With Skoronski and Petit-Frere back, the Titans have options to shuffle things up front.

If any changes are made, replacing Dillard would seemingly be Vrabel’s first priority. The options could include Skoronski, Petit-Frere, or even Dillon Radunz. Radunz has done an admirable job filling in for Skoronski at left guard.

As expected, Tennessee’s offensive line has put forth uneven performances through four regular-season contests. There have been good and bad performances. With Skoronski and Petit-Frere back, the Titans possess the flexibility to mix things up. Whether Vrabel and offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling travel down that road remains to be seen.