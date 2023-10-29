Titans vs. Steelers opening odds: Tennessee opens as 2.5-underdog in Pittsburgh

The Tennessee Titans opened as a 2.5-point underdog against the Pittsburgh Steelers at DraftKings Sportsbook. That game will take place in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Steelers' defense has not been as good so far this season as most people expected them to be coming into the season.

Going into Pittsburgh will be a tough test for Will Levis in his second NFL start. It’s a hostile environment with all of those yellow hankies twirling around. Levis can improve to 2-0 in his career if he takes care of the ball like he did today.

Another exciting thing about today was how good the pass rush looked - specifically Harold Landry. It was a slow start to the season for Landry as he recovered from a torn ACL. Landry had two sacks in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. If he can be a force off the EDGE, the Titans pass rush is pretty unstoppable.

The Steelers' best offense so far this season has been big plays to George Pickens. The Titans' secondary has been crushed by pass plays of 20+ yards this season. They gave up three more of those against the Falcons. Taking care of the ball and limiting big plays is there recipe to pull off the upset here.