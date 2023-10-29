Some notes on just how good Will Levis was in his NFL debut

The stat line for rookie Will Levis in his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans is crazy enough - 19 for 29 for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill only has 2 touchdowns in 6 games. Levis looked like the best quarterback on the roster today.

Levis looked so much better in his first NFL start that Malik Willis has looked at any point with the Titans including the preseason. There was talk that they might try to trade Willis before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. I’m not sure what team would want him, but if they can get anything for Willis at this point they should do it.

The vertical piece of Tim Kelly’s offense was on full display today. They threw the ball down the field at ton when Kelly was calling plays for the Houston Texans. We hadn’t seen much of it here before today. Levis has the arm to pull it off.

Another interesting thing today was that Levis was only sacked twice. A quarterback who knows how to move in the pocket can make an offensive line look better than it is. Tannehill doesn’t move well in the pocket at this point in his career and Willis is too indecisive back there.

