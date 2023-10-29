 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans 28 Falcons 23 final score recap

Will Levis has arrived!

By Jimmy Morris
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

There will be plenty of time to really breakdown that performance by Will Levis, but for now we are just going to celebrate the fact that he threw 4 touchdowns in his NFL debut leading the Tennessee Titans to a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan Tannehill threw 2 touchdowns in the first 6 games of the season. Levis should be the quarterback going forward regardless of Tannehill’s health.

DeAndre Hopkins was on the receiving end of 3 of the 4 touchdowns. He had zero coming in. Levis was smart enough to give the future Hall of Famer a chance to make plays down the field!

Derrick Henry ran the ball well in this one as well - finishing the day with 101 yards on 22 carries. An offense with those three could actually put up some points.

Oh, and Harold Landry had 2 sacks in this one. Maybe his knee is getting closer to 100%!

For now, we are just going to celebrate the fact that a Titans’ QB threw 4 touchdowns in one game!

