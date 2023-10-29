Titans vs. Falcons open game thread

Today begins the Will Levis era with the Tennessee Titans. How long with that era last? Well, that depends on a lot of things including how he plays, how fast Ryan Tannehill’s ankle heals, and how many games they win in the meantime. It could be anywhere from one game to a decade.

I talked about my expectations for Levis in his first start here. The main thing I will be watching today is whether or not he can take care of the football. The arm talent is there. Can they get him to play within the system and not make dumb decisions?

With the news that the Titans told Derrick Henry they don’t intend to trade him, I expect a normal workload for The King today. You can bet he’d love to rip off a big game against his former offensive coordinator’s team.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

GO TITANS!!