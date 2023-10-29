Titans prop bets vs. Falcons week 8

The Tennessee Titans are one of the toughest teams in the NFL to figure out. That is even more the case this week with the uncertainty at the quarterback position. I expect Will Levis to start and play the vast majority of the game, but with all of the buzz that Mike Vrabel created this week by saying both quarterbacks will play, there is a lot up in the air. One thing that I do love every week is the over on Derrick Henry’s receiving prop.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans vs. Falcons game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Derrick Henry, 10.5 receiving yards

Over: -110 Under: -120

This was -115 for both the over and under the last couple of times the Titans played. You won’t make as much money when the over hits, but it’s still a good bet.

Desmond Ridder, 219.5 passing yards

Over: +100 Under: -130

Arthur Smith knows that the way to attack this defense is through the air - especially with Rodger McCreary out this week. I wouldn’t take the over on Ridder’s passing TDs (1.5), but the yards will be there.

Drake London, 53.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

I like this one for the same reasons listed above.