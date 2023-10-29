Titans vs. Falcons: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, start time, and more

The Tennessee Titans are debuting a couple of fun things in this game - the Houston Oilers throwback uniforms and Will Levis. The biggest question I’m going to have watching this game is will it be the last time we get to see Derrick Henry play for this franchise? Jim Wyatt said earlier this week he doesn’t expect anyone else to be traded. Will that change based on what happens here and in other games around the league today?

I was over at The Falcoholic reading the 5 questions post and they are pretty confident the Atlanta Falcons are a much better team than the Titans. The Falcons might win this game, but I don’t think the talent difference here is all that big. Of course, a lot of that will depend on how Levis plays. I hope Tim Kelly lets him let the ball rip early in this one. He’s got a big arm. Let him show it off!

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: October 29, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Beth Mowin, James Lofton, Jay Feely

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (2-4)

Falcons record: (4-3)

Odds: Titans +2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: The Falcoholic

