Derrick Henry trade rumors: Titans not planning to trade veteran running back

Adam Schefter reported earlier today that the Tennessee Titans have informed Derrick Henry that they do not plan on trading him ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Schefter did hedge his bets a little bit saying that things could change between now and then, but the plan for now is for King Henry to finish the 2023 season in Tennessee. Henry is a free agent at the end of the season.

There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling the Titans for the last week and a half. The rumors heated up even more when they sent Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Everyone was wondering who would be shipped out next.

Jim Wyatt has said that he doesn’t expect any more players to be traded. If the report from Schefter is true, Wyatt is probably right. The team could look to trade a couple of other veterans like Denico Autry and/or DeAndre Hopkins depending on the market for their services.

The Titans will face the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow at Nissan Stadium. It will be the first of two times they will be wearing the Houston Oilers throwbacks this year. That game kicks off at noon and can be seen on CBS.