Titans reacts results: Grade for Kevin Byard trade

There were two questions for this week’s reacts poll. One was to grade the Tennessee Titans trade that sent Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 5th and 6th round pick in next year’s draft and safety Terrell Edmunds. We all would have liked for the Titans to get a higher pick for Byard, but this was obviously the best Ran Carthon could do with multiple teams interested in Byard. 38% gave it a C. That seems pretty solid.

The other question was the usual confidence question. It took a tick up during the bye week:

That’s interesting. Part of the reason for that could be the fact that it looks like the front office is already starting to look to the future with the Byard trade. The coaching staff is also getting a long at some of the young guys in Nicholas Petit-Frere and Will Levis. The Levis thing is out of necessity with Ryan Tannehill’s injury. NPF is getting his shot at left tackle because of how poorly Andre Dillard played through the first 5 and a half games.

It would be really fun if Levis and NPF played great tomorrow and the Titans got a win!

