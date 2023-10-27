Watch Will Levis react to the question about rotating with Malik Willis

There has been so much talk this week about Mike Vrabel’s comments that both Will Levis and Malik Willis will play for the Tennessee Titans against the Atlanta Falcons if Ryan Tannehill cannot play. Well, the Titans ruled Tannehill out today, so does that mean we are going to see a QB rotation? I’m going to go with no based on Levis’s reaction when asked about it today:

Will Levis said he's excited to get his first action as a pro. Notice his expression when he was asked about possibly rotating series with Malik Willis. pic.twitter.com/CcKJjyVe6A — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 27, 2023

In case you didn’t catch it, here is a screen grab courtesy of our old friend Super Horn:

Pretty funny. Vrabel will probably call Levis into his office this afternoon and talk to him about having a better poker face.

Will Levis will be taking the vast majority of the snaps on Sunday. Willis will probably get into the game at some point so Vrabel can say he wasn’t lying when he said we would see both quarterbacks, but this is going to be Levis’s team until Tannehill is ready to play.

The Titans traded up to the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to take Levis. They have said they considered taking him with the 11th pick in the draft. That means they have some pretty high expectations for him. They should spend the rest of this season figuring out if he can lead them to being a Super Bowl contender.