 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch Will Levis react to the question about rotating with Malik Willis

It doesn’t look like Will Levis is planning on rotating series on Sunday

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

There has been so much talk this week about Mike Vrabel’s comments that both Will Levis and Malik Willis will play for the Tennessee Titans against the Atlanta Falcons if Ryan Tannehill cannot play. Well, the Titans ruled Tannehill out today, so does that mean we are going to see a QB rotation? I’m going to go with no based on Levis’s reaction when asked about it today:

In case you didn’t catch it, here is a screen grab courtesy of our old friend Super Horn:

Pretty funny. Vrabel will probably call Levis into his office this afternoon and talk to him about having a better poker face.

Will Levis will be taking the vast majority of the snaps on Sunday. Willis will probably get into the game at some point so Vrabel can say he wasn’t lying when he said we would see both quarterbacks, but this is going to be Levis’s team until Tannehill is ready to play.

The Titans traded up to the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to take Levis. They have said they considered taking him with the 11th pick in the draft. That means they have some pretty high expectations for him. They should spend the rest of this season figuring out if he can lead them to being a Super Bowl contender.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...