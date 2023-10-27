What should we expect from Will Levis in his first start?

While Mike Vrabel still hasn’t confirmed that Will Levis will be the starter for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Will Levis will be the starter for the Titans on Sunday. And you might still think they are going to rotate QBs on Sunday but, Levis clearly doesn’t agree with you. This is going to be a Will Levis game.

So what should we expect from Levis on Sunday? I asked people on Twitter to project Levis’s stat line earlier this week and got projections all over the board. He only played in one preseason game before getting hurt in August. He probably hasn’t gotten a ton of reps in practice because he has been working as the #3 quarterback since the season started.

What is unquestionable with Levis is the arm talent:

The ball really jumps out of his hand. There isn’t a throw he cannot make.

What is questionable is his decision making. He threw 23 interceptions in his two years as the starter at Kentucky. That’s a brutal number and a big reason why he fell so far in the draft. Has the coaching staff here helped him clean that up? We will find out on Sunday.

Quarterbacks also tend to be more inconsistent behind an inconsistent offensive line. Calling the Titans offensive line inconsistent might be giving them too much credit. There will be times when Levis has to speed up his decision making because he is under pressure. Can he do that without throwing the ball to the other team? Another thing that we will find out on Sunday.

My guess is that we will see some inconsistency from Levis on Sunday. He will make some throws that will wow us but also make some decisions that baffle us. The Titans are a 2.5-point underdog on Sunday. The Titans can pull off an upset here if Levis takes care of the football.

