Titans-Falcons Final Injury Report: Roger McCreary OUT

The Tennessee Titans (2-4) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) released Friday’s final injury report ahead of Sunday’s meeting. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), and cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring) are OUT. Naquan Jones is questionable.

Nobody expected Tannehill to play, but the Titans have yet to place him on IR, meaning his status for Sunday required formal defining. Mike Vrabel continues to insist that both Will Levis and Malik Willis will play on Sunday. The expectation is that Levis will receive his first career start.

McCreary is now being ruled OUT after injuring his hamstring on Wednesday. He was absent on Thursday, but returned as a limited participant on Friday. It wasn’t enough for him to even earn the questionable tag. With McCreary unavailable, the Titans could start Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting on the boundary with practice-squad corner Eric Garror at nickel. Tre Avery could also contend the boundary.

Whyle failed to clear concussion protocol. Chig Okonkwo and Trevon Wesco will dominate snaps at the position in his absence. Kevin Rader, who is on the 53-man roster, will see an increase in snaps.

Treylon Burks isn’t carrying any injury designation. He’ll make his return on Sunday following a three-game absence with his second knee injury of the season. Burks desperately needs to start stringing together quality performances.

Teair Tart and Elijah Molden will also be in the lineup. Tart had missed two straight games, and Molden had missed one. Molden could start opposite Amani Hooker following the Kevin Byard trade. Terrell Edmunds and K’Von Wallace could also make their Titans debuts at safety.

FALCONS

Linebacker Tae Davis was ruled OUT. Davis remains in Atlanta’s concussion protocol. Former Titan Bud Dupree picked up a late-week groin injury and is now questionable. Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell returned to practice after earning veteran rest days earlier in the week.