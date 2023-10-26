Buccaneers vs. Bills Thursday Night Football picks, odds, and predictions

Could this be one of those games that doesn’t seem very exciting on paper but turns out to be fun? Maybe, but I doubt it. This seems like a game that is somewhat close in the first half but the Buffalo Bills pull away in the second half and win something like 27-10.

The easy bets here for me are Bills -9.5, Bills moneyline, and the under 43.5 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. It seems like the under hits in pretty much every Thursday night game. This game shouldn’t be an exception.

This is another game where there really isn’t a rooting interest as a Titans fan. You would want the Bills to lose if you were holding out hopes that the Titans could be a wild card team, but you probably aren’t holding out hopes that the Titans could be a wild card team at this point.

Use this thread to discuss the game.