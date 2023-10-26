Nick Folk closing in on two records

Nick Folk has finally stabilized the kicking position for the Tennessee Titans. He has been so good, in fact, that he is on the verge of setting a couple of records - one NFL record and one Titans’ record. This from Jim Wyatt:

Nick Folk can break NFL record as he approaches team mark. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Opkg4zkV31 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 26, 2023

If you can’t read that, he is tied with Justin Tucker for most consecutive field goals under 40 yards at 70. He is also just four behind the franchise record for consecutive field goals made at 16. Rob Bironas made 20 consecutive three different times and Al Del Greco did it once.

Before you come back here if he misses a kick on Sunday and blame me, just remember that it was Jim Wyatt who put this out in the universe. Jim would love to hear from you about it on Twitter. Actually, what you should do is send something to his mailbag.

Anyway, Folk has been one of the few bright spots for the team this year. Ran Carthon made a deal to get Folk from the New England Patriots right before the season kicked off. It might have been the best thing Carthon has done in his tenure as the Titans’ GM.

Folk turns 40 years old next week and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Carthon should make one of his first priorities this offseason to retain Folk.

This is Folk’s 16th season in the NFL. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots before joining the Titans.