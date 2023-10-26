Arthur Smith jokes about a vest swap with Mike Vrabel

Arthur Smith has been taking a lot of heat, especially from the fantasy football community on Twitter, about his usage of players on his offense. It’s pretty funny because if Smith’s time with the Tennessee Titans taught us anything it was that he knows how to call an offense. If he isn’t using a player in a certain situation, that is because he doesn't think that player can be successful in that scenario.

Anyway, Smith joked yesterday that he and Mike Vrabel are going to do a vest swap after the game on Sunday:

#Falcons HC Arthur Smith kept saying he'll do a vest-swap with #Titans HC Mike Vrabel after they play this week.



Smith finally said he's joking, but he told reporters that he wants them to ask Vrabel about it when they talk to him tomorrow.



"Ask him that, I can't wait." pic.twitter.com/frztfdagIi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2023

That was pretty good stuff right there. It really made me laugh when he was trying to get reporters to ask Vrabel about it at the next press conference. Music City Bets had a funny response to that setting lines on who would ask the question:

I’ve set odds on which media member will ask..



The favorite is Teresa Walker at even



PK 10/1

Turron 7/1

Rexrode 4/1

Jelnick 6/1

The field 5/1#Titans https://t.co/7VXroktoet — Music City Bets (@MusicCityBets) October 26, 2023

It would be so great if Teresa Walker opened the presser asking Vrabel about this.

Arthur Smith was with the Titans from 2011-2020. The crazy thing about his tenure here is that he survived three different head coaching regimes. He was hired by Mike Munchak and kept on by Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey, and Mike Vrabel. He was so good as the offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. The offense hasn’t been the same since he left to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.