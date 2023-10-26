Derrick Henry trade rumors: Is the market heating up?

How crazy would it be if the Tennessee Titans trade two players that will end up in their Ring of Honor at the same trade deadline? That seems to be a real possibility with reports that the market for running back Derrick Henry could be heating up. Unfortunately, the most likely trade destination for Henry appears to be the Baltimore Ravens.

I know that it is in the best interest of the future of the franchise to trade King Henry and get some draft capital. HOWEVA, I would rather not get draft capital trading him to the Ratbirds. If you have been a fan of this franchise long enough you remember how terrible it felt seeing guys like Steve McNair, Derrick Mason, and Samari Rolle in those ugly uniforms. I talked about it on today’s Home Run Throwback (listen here).

Henry will go down as one of the best running backs in NFL history when all is said and done. I just wish he didn’t have the foot injury in 2021 that limited him to just 8 games that season. He’d be a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he had rushed for 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

The NFL trade deadline is October 31st. We will keep you up to date with all of the rumors and news surrounding the Titans between now and then