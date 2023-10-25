Titans-Falcons Wednesday Injury Report: Treylon Burks, Teair Tart return

The Tennessee Titans (2-4) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) released their first injury reports on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s AFC versus NFC showdown. The Titans are a well-rested team coming off a much-needed bye. Notable players such as Treylon Burks, Teair Tart, and Elijah Molden returned to practice.

Burks had missed the previous three contests with a knee injury. The former Arkansas standout appears on track to return. The Titans desperately need Burks to develop into a quality a No. 2 wideout opposite DeAndre Hopkins.

As expected, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice. Tannehill is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. All signs point to rookie quarterback Will Levis making his first career start, but Mike Vrabel continues to insist that both Levis and Malik Willis “will play.”

Molden missed the game in London with a hamstring injury. The Kevin Byard trade positions Molden to claim a starting role down the stretch. He could split reps at safety with new arrival Terrell Edmunds. Molden must stay healthy to take advantage of his opportunity.

Tart is another welcomed returnee. He missed Tennessee’s two previous games with a toe injury. The Titans tried to insert various defensive linemen such as Kyle Peko, Jaleel Johnson, and Taylor Stallworth into Tart’s spot. Tart’s run-stopping efforts were sorely missed. His availability is crucial to stopping Arthur Smith’s run-first approach.

Tight end Josh Whyle did not practice with a concussion designation. If Whyle misses Sunday’s contest, Chig Okonkwo and Trevon Wesco will dominate snaps at the position. The Titans would prefer to have Whyle, who has trended upwards as of late, available.

Jeffery Simmons (shoulder), Chris Moore (concussion), and Luke Gifford (hamstring) were also listed as full participants. Aaron Brewer (neck), Denico Autry (rest), DeAndre Hopkins (rest) and Roger McCreary (hamstring) were limited. McCreary is the one worth watching.

FALCONS

Linebacker Tae Davis is in the concussion protocol. That likely rules Davis OUT for Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell had veteran rest days on Wednesday. The Falcons are extremely healthy, minus having contributors like Troy Andersen on IR.