Kevin Byard trade rumors: Teams are calling the Titans about veteran safety

Dianna Russini reported today that multiple teams have called the Tennessee Titans about possibly trading for veteran safety Kevin Byard. The Titans currently find themselves in last place in the AFC South - 2.5 games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. They should be looking to sell anyone on the team who will not be around to help this team in 2025.

Byard is one of my all-time favorite Titans. He has been a great player for this team on and off the field. Jon Robinson made a lot of bad picks during his time as the Titans’ GM. Byard might be the best pick that he made.

Russini also said that there isn’t much interest in Derrick Henry currently, but that one team did ask about Treylon Burks. She said she doesn’t see the team trading any young players. While Burks has been a pretty big disappointment to this point, it is too early to give up on him. He has shown flashes of being a really good player.

Other guys the Titans should consider moving for the right price include Denico Autry and DeAndre Hopkins. Both of those guys have been good, but aren’t likely to be contributors when the team is ready to compete after the rebuild.

Ryan Tannehill is another guy they should be looking to move but his injury complicates things a bit. The Atlanta Falcons could be a potential landing spot for Tannehill who had a lot of success with Arthur Smith. The Falcons are currently in second place just percentage points behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We will be keeping an eye on all of the trade rumors with the Titans leading up to the October 31st NFL trade deadline.